Jubilee candidate Mc Donald Mariga forged his age details- Hon. Ngunjiri

By Ngunjiri Wambugu via fb

DID MARIGA FORGE HIS AGE DETAILS?

IEBC has cleared Macdonald Mariga to run as the Jubilee candidate in Kibra. That’s all well and good. What I have a problem with is more fundamental. Did Mariga lie about his age on his ID?

If he did – why would we as the party running government, endorse him to be a lawmaker? What are the repercussions of such a decision now appearing to be officially endorsed by ‘government’? Does it provide an opportunity for anyone to query other IDs used by Kenyan sportsmen – outside the country?

Eg; how can we conclusively fight back allegations that a Kenya who wins an under-20 international race is actually under 20, if we are endorsing someone who forged the national ID, to play international football – and are now okay with them becoming a lawmaker?

What are we telling the world about the legitimacy of our government identification documents?

I think my party needs to confirm whether Mariga did forge his age details. If he did we cannot honestly support his candidature. It will cost our country too much in the long run – whether he loses or wins.

IEBC MAKES LIFE HARD …

IEBC makes it easy for those who say the election body is dishonest and malleable when they do stuff like this.

You cannot officially stop registration of new voters for Kibra between 16th August and 8th November 2019 so that no one interferes with Kibra voters for that by-election; but then allow someone to register on 26th August 2019 in another constituency, to run in Kibra! Why stop registration then?

Nkt! You guys can’t be helped.