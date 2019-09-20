Jubilee candidate Mariga meets Kibra residents at Nyayo stadium

Jubilee party candidate in the upcoming Kibra parliamentary by-elections McDonald Mariga on Thursday met a section of Kibra residents at Nyayo stadium, Nairobi.

In a tweet on Thursday night, the governing Jubilee Party candidate said that the residents were from Makina, Laini Saba, Sarangombe, Lindi and Woodley wards.

Development issues and how the footballer can work with the residents going forward prominently featured in the meeting according to the tweet.

Earlier this evening at Nyayo Stadium, I met the residents of Makina,Laini Saba,Sarangombe,Lindi and Woodley wards.The agenda was development matters and how we will work together for the betterment of Kibra residents #TukoPamoja



Mariga will battle it out against ODM candidate Imran Okoth, Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Eliud Owalo and Ford-Kenya’s Ramadhan Butichi among other candidates.

The seat was declared vacant after the late former MP Ken Okoth succumbed to colorectal cancer at a Nairobi hospital.