UPROAR: Kenyans Protest Uhuru Honors ‘Hatemongers’ With State Commendations

Shame: Jubilee Bloggers, Hatemongers, Githeriman Top List of To Be Honored By Uhuru State Commendations

Shock and shame are the words to describe this year’s list of those to be honored by Uhuru – state commendations.

The state commendatiobs are awarded to those who have offered exemprary service to the Kenyan public or earned respect for Kenya abroad.

Statehouse bloggers and Jubilee leaning media personalities, thighpreneaurs are among those in the list.

Dennis Itumbi, Jackie Maribe, Pauline Njoroge, Munyori Buku, Thomas Kwaka aka Big Ted and the joke Githeri man (Martin Kamotho check out number 49) top the list.

There are mummurs why statehouse failed to consider to award Jubilee pioneer blogger the late Dickson Bogonko Bosire posthumously or even Captain Malowa.

Well, wuth the list full of jokers and hatemongers the head of state commendation has been ‘cheapened’.