Top criminal intelligence pundits have asked the DCI sleuths investigating the murder of Monica Kimani to take a closer look at the bulky wristband/bracelet that lead suspect Joseph Irungu aka Jowie wears for a possible murder weapon.

The DCI boss told media that his officers have not been able to recover the murder weapon, he also confirmed the Monica was killed by a professional murderer a fact that the pundits believe that such a killer will have managed his mission with a simple like a razor blade (wembe).

The point is; to slit the throat, an expert killer knows exactly which vein to target, he doesn’t need a jack saw to mill the entire neck, just two veins and the work is accomplished! Our in house intelligence pundit is convinced that that black para-law bracelet that features a hawk-bill blade ground from stainless steel with a BlackStone Finish may have been used to execute the heinous act.

The detectives are said to be working round the clock to recover the murder weapon which would be crucial in securing a conviction against Irungu.Two weeks ago, the detectives drove Irungu around several estates in Nairobi where they believed he may have hidden the murder weapon – believed to be a knife.

The search saw DCI officers take the suspect to Monica Kimani’s apartment, as well as in the house where he lived with his fiancée Jacque Maribe.

They also visited three other estates where Irungu’s close friends live. Apart from the weapon, police are keen on discovering the keys to Kimani’s apartment as her killer locked the house after killing her.

Last week, the Nation reported that the homicide detectives had taken a knife belonging to Maribe for DNA testing. The results of the test were not availed to the media.

The prosecution is expected to produce Irungu before Justice Wakiaga to commence the trial after weeks of investigations with not much evidence gathered.

A conviction for a murder case requires the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt – a relatively high threshold compared to other cases.

Media reports indicate that the police have gathered crucial evidence linking Irungu to Kimani’s murder, including DNA evidence that placed him at the scene of the murder.

