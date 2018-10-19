BREAKING: Jowie’s Accomplice GSU Police Recce Squad Officer Arrested Over Monica Kimani Murder

A recce squad officer has been arrested over the murder of business lady Monica Kimani.

Jennings Odhiambo was arrested by homicide detectives on Thursday evening and detained at the Muthaiga Police Station for questioning.

The suspect was arraigned at the Kiambu Law courts and police given 14 days to detain him as investigations continue.

Detectives have also searched his house at Recce Headquarters in Ruiru.

Sources at the DCI has confirmed that Joe Irungu aka Jowie was at Road House Grill together with Jennings Odhiambo and detective believe the two may have acted jointly in executing murder of Monica Kimani.

According to sources, Jowie and Jennings told those they were with at Road House Grill (a famous joint along Dennis Pritt road where revelers got for Nyama choma and bear at very pocket friendly prices) that they had a mission elsewhere and so they had to excuse themselves around 9PM, they resurfaced much later in the night past midnight.

Jowie’s acquaintances believe that Jowie Irungu and Jennings Olando may have acted jointly in the murder of Monica Kimani. Sources at the DIC confirm efforts to trace Jennings has not born any fruits as nothing much is known about Jennings.

The DCI sluths have evidence that confirms Jennings went to Eastleigh after the murder and exchanged over $4,000 to Kenya shillings before traveling to Mombasa.

Other suspects in custody of the murder are Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiance Joseph Irungu alias ‘Jowie’.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charge and their bail hearing set for Wednesday October 24, 2018.

Kenyans are also puzzled by the fact the huge sums of money the Money was suspected to have carried through JKIA is missing, its not listed as part of the exhibits bringing to question if the killers had hidden it or it was taken by somebody else. It was alleged that at the airport Monica Kimani was briefly detain for over three house for holding foreign currency in excess of $60,000 against the allowed minimum of $ 10,000. She allegedly declared a lesser a mount prompting undercover police to waive her down by the Customs.