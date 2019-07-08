Journalists attacked at Kipsigis Highlands Tea Factory

A Nation journalist was among scribes that were attacked at the newly opened Kipsigis Highlands Tea Factory on Saturday.

Three guards from the private tea factory in Konoin, Bomet County, allegedly attacked the journalists shortly after a demonstration by a section of the residents.

Weldon Kirui, a reporter with Taach Fm, suffered injuries during the attack on the reporters.

The Chepchabas ward residents had taken to the streets to demonstrate over claims that the factory was discharging waste into two local rivers.

While narrating the incident, the reporters stated that the guards had been receiving orders from a man inside the factory.

“Confiscate their cameras and phones and bundle them inside the factory compound. We do not want them here…ensure they do not take pictures,” commanded the man who was at the loading bay inside the factory, dressed in a white dust coat.

The three guards at the factory’s entrance advanced towards the journalists and attempted to grab a camera from the Nation writer but Kirui and Hillary Mutai of Emoo FM intervened.

One of the guards is said to have drawn a weapon concealed in his trousers and hit Kirui on his cheek injuring his gum.

The guards then retreated to the factory, from where they hurled verbal abuses and threatened to inflict more harm on the reporters as shocked members of the public watched from a distance.

This comes a few weeks after KTN journalists were stoned by students from St. Stephen Girls Secondary school in Machakos county reportedly under the order of the principal.

KTN reporter Caroline Bii, her cameraman, Magana Kirira, and driver only identified as Emaculate Joseph, suffered injuries after the girls allegedly stoned and kicked them out of their school.