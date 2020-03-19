Kenya Today

Journalist Milton Were is missing, was threatened by Hon Wamuchomba

Young journalist Milton Were is reportedly missing since Tuesday evening, nobody knows his whereabouts after he sounded an alarm following threats on his life by Kiambu Woman Rep Hon Muthoni Wamuchomba.

On Tuesday, the budding journalist released an audio recording in which the Hon Wamuchomba was clear on what was to happen to him if he ever dared pen a fake story about her. Milton was advised to go record a statement with DCI and it is said that he was to do so on Wednesday morning but since then he has gone missing.


AUDIO

Meanwhile Milton denied ever writing any story touching on Hon Wamuchomba, he also said the online rag where the offending story was published does not belong to him nor does he publish his stories on it.

As of now , nobody knows the whereabouts of Milton and we are not saying that Hon Ms Wamuchomba is responsible.

