Exposed: Jowie Irungu Threatened To ‘Smash Head’ of TV presenter Kirigo Ng’arua Over Jacque Maribe affair

Latest revelations is that Joseph Irungu Jowie a murder suspect and fiance to TV reporter Jacque Maribe allegedly threatened TV personality Kirigo Ng’arua.

Jowie accused Ms Ng’arua of inciting Jaque Maribe to drop him. Ms Ng’arua is part of Maribe’s close circle of friends that includes Fanaka TV CEO Terryanne Chebet, Hot 96 Fm’s Shix Kapienga and Citizen TV director Monicah Kiragu.

A source, who is privy to the relationship between the Maribe club of media girls, said: “Kirigo was the only one who saw through Jowie for who he was. There was a time she had a public altercation with him because Jowie found out she was telling Jacque he is not worth her love. Jowie threatened to smash her head, Ms Ng’arua was terrified and since then her relationship with both Jowie and Jacque became coloured going forward.”



The source also said Kirigo was not present during Jowie’s public proposal to Jacque. She was away for a job, or other engagements.

Later, Kirigo congratulated Jacque. “After all what could she do otherwise she will be accused of being jealous of her friend’s yummy sausage, they were friends first before Jowie was in the picture and even after he leave, she will still be close to Jacque,” the source said.

Kirigo has refused to comment on this matter. When reached out for comment, the response was cold as an ice box. “Who is that giving you that information? Then ask them their thoughts as well. I don’t want to comment about that.”. A Source hinted that nobody wants to talk about Jowie for fear of being trailled by his killer network and also keeping it safe not to hurt their close friend Jacque .

Maribe is still locked up at Gigiri police station after a court on Monday allowed police to hold her for 10 days.