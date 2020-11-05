JOKES? Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita CLOSED after 8 staff tested positive COVID-19

Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County, was on Thursday closed after eight members of staff test positive for COVID-19 in the last two days.

The facility’s Director of Health Services Elvis Mwandawiro, in a statement to the press, said the action was undertaken to prevent further spread of the disease within the hospital.

Mr. Mwandawiro stated that fumigation is set to begin at the hospital, adding that only one operation theatre will remain in operation during the closure for special services.

He further added that all male wards will be shut down hence patients will be required to seek alternative services at other hospitals.