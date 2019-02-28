Joho’s administration to launch communication system to boost service delivery

Mombasa county has announced the launch of a communication system that will serve to bridge the gap between the government and the public in the spirit to boost service delivery.

The Communication system dubbed B2G system will be unveiled tomorrow Friday 1st March 2019 at the Fort Jesus grounds.

CEC in Charge of Trade, Tourism and Investment in the county, Mr Rashid noted that the system in its pilot phase is being implemented in the Departments of Trade, Tourism and Investment, Department of Land, Planning and Housing, Department of Health and the Department of Transport and Infrastructure.

The B2G is an enquiry based system developed by the County Government of Mombasa in collaboration with the World Bank Group – IFC.

It is believed that the system will revolutionize communication and bridge the gap between government and the public to enhance service delivery.

The system will focus on e-services offered by the county under the Unified Single Business Permit, Outdoor advertising and Issue of Fire Certificates, e- construction and other non- automated services such as public health, medical health and fire rescue services.

Mr Rashid stated that registering complaints on the web and mobile phone is a step forward for the County Government of Mombasa towards meeting technological innovation in public service.

Mombasa County officials also added that they are ready and committed to working closely with the citizenry and business partners to enhance & continue to deliver better services.