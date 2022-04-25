Joho,Nassir want Mombasa court to stop Sonko from contesting

A petition seeking to stop former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from contesting the Mombasa gubernatorial seat has been filed in Court.

The petition was filed on April 25th 2022 and certified as a matter of urgency through High Court advocate Willis Oluga.

The petitioners in the case, Ndoro Kayuga and George Odhiambo who’re close allies of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, want Sonko stopped from contesting because he was impeached and cannot run for public office.

They claim that Sonko’s candidature violates article 75 of the constitution following his impeachment.

Sonko ,Wiper Party and the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission ( IEBC) have been listed as the first,second and third respondents respectively.

” The first respondent was removed from office by impeachment for violating and contravening article (75) (1) (c) of the constitution because he behaved in a manner that demeaned the office of the governor,” the petition reads.

Consequently,the petitioners sought conservatory orders of injuction to restrain IEBC from clearing Sonko.

Sonko was cleared by Wiper party last week to contest the Mombasa seat.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is on record defending Sonko’s return to politics despite his impeachment.

Political observers and close allies to the Governor have linked the petition to efforts by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho ODM gubernatorial candidate for the same seat AbdullSwaamad Sheriff Nassir who is currently the Mvita MP

Sonko is seen as a major threat and is known for his shrewd political mobilisation skills that saw him bag over 800,000 votes in Nairobi