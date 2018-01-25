The Curse Of Abusing Raila Catches Up With Hon Mungatana, Dumped by Wife, Jobless, Broke.

Former powerful assistant minister and PNU strongman Danson Mungatana may finally land a job as The Clerk to Tana River County Assembly.

Hon Mungatana, the hawkish Jubilee leaning politician who specialized at abusing Raila Odinga at the slightest of opportunity contested the Tana River gubernatorial seat in August 2017 election and lost unopposed coming fourth in a race that was won by good man, Rtd Major Hon Dido Godana.

Finally Hon Mungatana has been shortlisted for the county assembly’s clerk position, the guy is broke to a point of being abandoned by one of his wives -Cecilia Mwangi- the former Miss Kenya and Gatundu jigger buster.

Hon Mungatana during the campaign period vowed not to settle for a lesser position in the county government but looks like inflation has taken toll on him.

He will be battling it out with Timna Komora, a legal officer and former acting clerk Mohammed Hassan Dube.

Mungatana, whose one of his wives and K24 news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga was in a nasty fight with KoT following allegations that his political career was quickly fading, had previously sought the Speaker job and Meru County’s chief legal officer among other menial jobs he has tried to stay relevant.

Not sure what came of his legal career. We wish him well.