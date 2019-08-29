JKL raises 2.4 million in one hour for cancer victim, good Kenyans

Kenyans of goowill raised over Ksh. 2.4million on Wednesday night after a plea from Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange to help raise funds for Bianca, a 13-year-old girl who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

During the one-hour citizen TV’s JKL show, Bianca revealed that she had had a mastectomy but no chemotherapy due to lack of finances.

“Nakaa nyumbani tu…ningependa kupona na nirudi shuleni…Niliacha kwenda shule…siwezi kwenda nikiwa hivi; wengine wanasema niko na titi moja na hawawezi cheza na mimi,” a teary Bianca said.

“Naskia vibaya kwa sababu watoto shuleni wanasema nikiwakaribia nitawapea cancer…” she added.

It turned out that Bianca’s family had set up a Paybill number (918675) with account name Bianca Wambui to raise funds.

They only managed to raise Ksh. 12,000. “Nita-survive juu pale nimetoka ni mbali na Mungu yuko na mimi,” Bianca continued.

However, 20minutes after Jeff Koinange urged Kenyans to contribute, the figure had risen to Ksh. 503,500.

Some took to Twitter to express their solidarity with the 13-year-old cancer warrior.

Mbuku Michael said on Twitter: “I can’t watch Bianca cry.. Too young sister to understand stigma.. Indeed cancer is a great challenge in present society.. Govt need to put in place measure to diagnosed early cancer Let help this young sister please.”

An hour later, Jeff Koinange announced that Kenyans had raised over Ksh.2million.

“Thank You KENYA!! …Thank You for standing with BIANCA WAMBUI. We have raised Ksh 2,442,500 in 1 Hour!!…Thank You FOLKS!! Let’s keep CONTRIBUTING!!” he said.