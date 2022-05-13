Jesus Winner Ministry gives Uchumi Supermarket 21 days to release land documents, accuse trade ministry of interference

The church’s Secretary General Reverend Raphael Mwiti accused the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development of interference to short-change the church.”Let the government not intimidate the church. The money raised by the church
By ALBERT NYAKUNDI
BISHOP Edward Mwai Thursday,May 12,led hundreds of pastors drawn from all churches under
Jesus Winner Ministry across the country to protest a delay by Uchumi Supermarket Limited to
release a title dead for three acres of land it sold to the church four years ago.
The clerics held a presser at their Headquarters in Nairobi, Roysambu. The church’s Secretary
General Reverend Raphael Mwiti accused the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise
Development of interference to short-change the church.”Let the government not intimidate
the church. The money raised by the church members is as a result of total sacrifice to glorify
God. We prayed for this government including fasting so that it could clinch victory” He said.
The church had initially entered into an agreement with the supermarket in 2018 to buy the 20
acres of land next to Thika Road Mall along Thika Superhighway.
The land was meant to expand the current church located next to TRM.”WE have been patient and have followed the law.” Bishop Mwai said.
Led by the General overseer bishop Edward Mwai,the clerics pointed an accusing finger at
powerful individuals in the government who want to forcefully sell the same land to another
party at a higher value.
Under unclear circumstances,the church learnt that 17 acres out of the 20 acres eyed by the
church had been taken by the Kenya Defence Forces.”In 2019,we got news that the KDF had
taken over 17 acres. We saw their artillery there since we are neighbours.” Bishop Mwai told
the press.
The bishop added, “The church leadership was recently invited by the parliamentary land
committee whose report agreed with our sale agreement for the three acres.”
The general overseer said as at March this year,the church had already completed payment of
four hundred and one million (Ksh 401M), the value of the three acres to the public retailer
supermarket, a public limited company incorporated in 1975 under the Companies Act (Cap 486
of the Laws of Kenya).
Mwai said, “On September 20,2018 we entered into a sale agreement with Uchumi
Supermarket Limited and we paid the requested deposit of Ksh 330 M after we acquired a loan
of Ksh 270M from Equity bank.”
The church he said,conducted a fundraiser to top up the loan from the bank to realise the
deposit. “All records are there,we conducted several fundraisers in the church to pay both the
loan and the balance owed to the seller. “
Mwai strongly dismissed as propaganda claims that a top politician has been funding the church
to buy the land.
He appealed to CS for trade Betty Maina to intervene to ensure a smooth transfer of ownership
documents from the supermarket to the church. On May 4,the church gave Uchumi
Supermarket a 21 days notice to finalize the deal.
Mwai said should the government fail to transfer the ownership of the land,Uchumi must
refund the Ksh 401M paid by the church through its financial arm,Jewel Complex Limited plus
an extra interest of 24 per cent. This is according to the sale agreement between the parties.
