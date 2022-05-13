Jesus Winner Ministry gives Uchumi Supermarket 21 days to release land documents, accuse trade ministry of interference

The church’s Secretary General Reverend Raphael Mwiti accused the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development of interference to short-change the church.”Let the government not intimidate the church. The money raised by the church

By ALBERT NYAKUNDI

BISHOP Edward Mwai Thursday,May 12,led hundreds of pastors drawn from all churches under

Jesus Winner Ministry across the country to protest a delay by Uchumi Supermarket Limited to

release a title dead for three acres of land it sold to the church four years ago.

The clerics held a presser at their Headquarters in Nairobi, Roysambu. The church’s Secretary

General Reverend Raphael Mwiti accused the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise

Development of interference to short-change the church.”Let the government not intimidate

the church. The money raised by the church members is as a result of total sacrifice to glorify

God. We prayed for this government including fasting so that it could clinch victory” He said.

The church had initially entered into an agreement with the supermarket in 2018 to buy the 20

acres of land next to Thika Road Mall along Thika Superhighway.

The land was meant to expand the current church located next to TRM.”WE have been patient and have followed the law.” Bishop Mwai said.

Led by the General overseer bishop Edward Mwai,the clerics pointed an accusing finger at

powerful individuals in the government who want to forcefully sell the same land to another

party at a higher value.

Under unclear circumstances,the church learnt that 17 acres out of the 20 acres eyed by the

church had been taken by the Kenya Defence Forces.”In 2019,we got news that the KDF had

taken over 17 acres. We saw their artillery there since we are neighbours.” Bishop Mwai told

the press.

The bishop added, “The church leadership was recently invited by the parliamentary land

committee whose report agreed with our sale agreement for the three acres.”

The general overseer said as at March this year,the church had already completed payment of

four hundred and one million (Ksh 401M), the value of the three acres to the public retailer

supermarket, a public limited company incorporated in 1975 under the Companies Act (Cap 486

of the Laws of Kenya).

Mwai said, “On September 20,2018 we entered into a sale agreement with Uchumi

Supermarket Limited and we paid the requested deposit of Ksh 330 M after we acquired a loan

of Ksh 270M from Equity bank.”

The church he said,conducted a fundraiser to top up the loan from the bank to realise the

deposit. “All records are there,we conducted several fundraisers in the church to pay both the

loan and the balance owed to the seller. “

Mwai strongly dismissed as propaganda claims that a top politician has been funding the church

to buy the land.

He appealed to CS for trade Betty Maina to intervene to ensure a smooth transfer of ownership

documents from the supermarket to the church. On May 4,the church gave Uchumi

Supermarket a 21 days notice to finalize the deal.

Mwai said should the government fail to transfer the ownership of the land,Uchumi must

refund the Ksh 401M paid by the church through its financial arm,Jewel Complex Limited plus

an extra interest of 24 per cent. This is according to the sale agreement between the parties.