Jeff Koinange confirms he is fully healed, he has beaten Covid19. Can now get laid !

Award winning jurnalist and Citizen TV lead news anchor Jeff Koinange has recovered from the deadly Covid-19 disease.

Koinange, who has been on self-isolation for over two weeks announced his recovery on Thursday, August 6 after receiving his second test results. He took to his Instagram and other social media handles to break the good news to the public.

”Folks…Day 17 in isolation and I just got my 2nd test results…NEGATIVE…I have BEATEN this MONSTER! And YOU can too! Thank you for ALL your Prayers, Kind Words and Good Wishes! TOGETHER can win this WAR against,” he said in a tweet and also a post on his Instagram page.

Koinange went public about his status on July 20, 2020, and immediately went into self-isolation as he was asymptomatic, he worked from home in a make shift studio.

“Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I’m doing Good..NO symptoms…and my Family is fine,” he tweeted, “All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I’m in self-isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless!” he said on July 20.

While battling the virus, he remained active and attended to all his professional assignments on Citizen TV and Hot 96 radio.

Koinange is among dozens of prominent personalities who have publicly declared their positive status, others include Government Spokesman Col Oguna, journalist Steve Letoo among others.