Jayden Okoth is son to the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth, DNA results confirms

The results from a DNA test carried out to determine whether the son of nominated MCA Anne Muthoni Thumbi was sired by the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth, was released on Thursday, September 5.

According to Nation, the results confirmed that there was a 99.99 per cent match, thereby confirming that the minor was fathered by the late MP.

A sample of the late legislators DNA had been collected before he was cremated after disputes regarding the son’s lineage arose.

Thumbi’s son known as Jayden, had been the subject of a protracted debate, after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, spilt the beans regarding the late Okoth’s romantic affair with the MCA.

The governor, while speaking at the memorial service of the late MP at Moi Girl’s High School in Kibra on August 1, lambasted Okoth’s family over the alleged exclusion of the nominated MCA and her son from funeral arrangements.

Ms Thumbi had moved to court through her lawyer Elkana Mogaka to have Okoth’s family recognise Jayden as the late legislator’s son.

She then went ahead and declared that she was ready to take a DNA test if that was what it would take for them to accept her son as a member of the family.