Jaque Maribe to use Matatu as DPP requests her car detained for more days

Embattled TV journalist Jacque Maribe will continue using Matatus from her Langata home to Royal Media Services offices located in Hurlingham for the foreseeable future. Things may be even tougher for her if Governor Sonko decides to implement his ban on Matatus from accessing the CBD.

Jacque, who is facing a murder charge will not get her car yet because the state says it is an exhibit in the matter. On Tuesday, the Prosecution informed the court that government chemist is not done analyzing the car due to lack of some reagents and once the analysis is completed and the vehicle can be handed over to her.

Maribe returned to work last month after a tumultuous time that saw her spend two weeks in custody. The court barred her from reading news or contacting interviews and she has now been confined to editing stories.

It also emerged in court that the prosecution is yet to supply both Maribe and her fiance Joseph Irungu aka Jowie with statements from protected witnesses because the witness protection agency is in the process of reducing them.



Jacque and her woman eater boyfriend Joseph Jowie Irungu have been charged with the murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani. The 28 year old woman was found murdered in her house at Lamuria Gardens, along Denis Pritt road in Kilimani on 19th September. According to her family, her hands had been tied behind her body and her throat slit.

It is also believed that she had been sexually abused before being killed.