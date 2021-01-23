Jane Mbuthia: slay-queen used in stealing money from Muranga county

Meet The Ngirita Of Murang’a County

Jane Mbuthia. The former Junior Capital Fm reporter has been linked with Murang’a Governor Mwangi WaIria. On 25th June 2019, she and two other formed the Civic Renewal Party on behalf of Mwangi Wa Iria. This is just one part that shows the power she wields.

Governor Mwangi Wa Iria is a troubled man after the anti-corruption agency won a case against him.

Yesterday, the High Court stopped him from selling two properties suspected to have been corruptly acquired.

Justice James Wakiaga yesterday barred the governor, Top Image Media Consultants, which is allegedly owned by Jane Mbuthia, and Value View Limited, whose directors are said to be Wa Iria’s wife and his brother-in-law, from having any dealings with property located in Umoja Innercore and 13 acres of land in Mweiga for six months.

In late 2020, the corrupt governor was summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to answer to irregularilly awarding tenders for media advertising for the financial year 2014/2015.

“We are investigating allegations touching on your County Government, specifically on the provision of media advertising services in the financial years 2014/2015 and 2015/2016”, the letter dated 22nd October 2020, said in part.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said Murang’a County irregularly awarded tenders to Top Image Media Consultants between 2013 and 2017 amounting to Sh542 million.

It is at this point that we introduce the real force behind the governor. They say, behind a successful man, there’s a woman. But they never tell what kind of a woman. Let’s just start by saying, it is pussy, the lack of it or more of it that has destroyed men throughout history.

It can be a force for good or a force for evil.

Mwangi Wa Iria – Muranga Governor

Jane Mbuthia, Governor’s mpango

Nothing can be done in Murang’a county without the input of Jane Mbuthia.

Ms Mbuthia, who illegally warms the governor’s bed, is the go-to-person if yu want to win tenders, want to be paid promptly for services rendered or want to be in good books with the governor in case your work is threatened.

Sources say, she is feared and loathed, no love exists between her and county staff, because she has been the end of many careers. She has been nicknamed ‘first lady’ because her influence knows no boundaries