“Who Stole Money For Buying Jamuhuri Day Crowds”? – Angry Uhuru Demands Answers

Uhuru Kenyatta has demanded an explanation from organisers of national celebrations after Kenyans boycotted Jamhuri Day fete in Nairobi and accross tge country.

Uhuru demanded the National Government Coordinating docket charged with such celebrations to explain why they did not procure crowds. The boycott that was not called by opposition confirmed that Uhuru governs with unpopular mandate. The majority Kenyans are against him.

Embarrased by the events Jubilee MPs have accused Interior Affairs Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of failing to have his team mobilise Kenyans to turn out at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani thus exposing Uhuru’s nakedness that he is just a figurative president while Raila is the real deal.

“Offices of the regional and county commissioners are usually responsible for organising State events in their areas of jurisdiction,” said Mr Njoka on the phone.

“During national day celebrations, the government depends on them to mobilise the people to attend. “They would also organise troupes to perform and entertain guests during the celebrations.” Party stalwarts told Nation that the near-empty stadium was an embarrassment and called for those responsible to be “punished”.

Karanja Kibicho may miss out his quest for CS position despite his effort the past 3 years. Kibicho is obviously fatigued after a long electioneering period.

Uhuru was luck to have not invited any of his fellow regional despots like Kagame, Museveni and Omar Al Bashir for he could have been thoroughly embarrassed and resort to scratching sehemu nyeti.