Orengo Says DP Ruto will Not Make it in 2022

Siaya Senator James Orengo has hinted at his party leader Raila Odinga being on the ballot come 2022.

The lawmaker was responding to Deputy William Ruto who stated that he was at the centre of the handshake.

Speaking in Kisumu, the senator told off the presidential hopeful, arguing that the future was not defined.

Two days towards President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to Nyanza, a local daily reported that Siaya senator James Orengo was against the visit. The Star had also reported that Orengo was requesting President Kenyatta to compensate the 2017 post election violence victims, claims that Orengo denied a day to Uhuru’s visit.

The vibrant senior counsel came out to say that he was part of the team that was planning for the visit. On Thursday, the President toured he region, where he received a warm welcome.

He was received by former prime minister Raila Odinga and deputy President William Ruto at the Kisumu International Airport. The President then proceeded to launch several projects in the region, among them being the Universal Healthcare Cover. Kisumu is among the four Counties that were picked to pilot the Universal healthcare, one of Uhuru’s big four agenda. Others are Isiolo, Machakos and Nyeri.

After the President finished launching the projects on his first ever tour to Kisumu since his historic handshake with Raila, Orengo came out to reaffirm his support and commitment to the handshake.

He praised the projects launched by the president. He also reaffirmed his support to the building bridges task force, the handshake team that was formed after Uhuru and Raila’s handshake.

In Kisumu County today with President @UKenyatta and Hon.@RailaOdinga where he commissioned several development projects and later launched the pilot program of Universal Health Care. I reaffirmed my support and commitment to the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative. — James Orengo (@orengo_james) December 13, 2018

The President will today tour Orengo’s Siaya County, where he will launch another development project before proceeding to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University’s graduation ceremony where they (Raila and him) will be awarded honorary doctorate degrees by the University for their historic handshake.