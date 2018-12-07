Jambo pay fraudsters arrested over loss of 1 billion at NHIF

21 suspects were on Friday seized over allegations that Ksh.1 billion was lost through the Jambo Pay service at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The suspects are to answer to seven charges related to deception, fraud, abuse of office, among others.

“I have accordingly given directions for the arrest and arraignment of the said officers in court for the stated offences,” the DPP said.

He said the scandal is related to irregular awarding and extension of contract for provision of integrated revenue collection services to Webtribe Limited trading as Jambo Pay.

It is alleged that Ksh.1,103,060,853.89 was lost at NHIF.

Board members Mudzo Nzili (former chairman of the Kenya National Union of Teachers) and Yusuf Ibrahim were listed as the first two suspects.

The other suspects are:

Elly Nyaim Opot Simon Lemminte ole Kirgotty Geoffrey Gitau Mwangi Ruth Sudoi Makallah Joseph Mutinda Mbuvi Pamela Nyaboke Marendi David Muli Nzuki Gibson Kamau Muhuhu Irene Jepng’etich Rono Jacinta Nyakio Mwangi Gilbert Gathuo Kamau Kennedy Arthur Wakhu Fredrick Sagwe Onyancha Millicent Wangui Mwangi Matilda Mwangemi Darius Philip Mbogo Danson Muchemi Njunji Robert Muriithi Muna M/S Webtribe Limited

Charges they will answer to include engaging in a project without prior planning, wilful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement and abuse of office.

They are also accused of wilful failure to comply with the law relating to management of public funds, false accounting by a public officer, deceiving a principal and fraudulent acquisition of public property.