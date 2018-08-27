JAILED Uganda Politician Bobi Wine To Be Released, Wife Writes Amazing 7th Anniversary Love Letter

Jailed Uganda top politician Bobi Wine bail application is to be heard today morning at a civilian court in Gulu, all indications are that he will be freed at the latest by Tuesday.

Meanwhile his beautiful wife Barbie Kyagulanyi has taken to social media with a love letter to Bobi celebrating their 7th anniversary, read it- amazing !



Bobi my love, today is our seventh wedding anniversary. Unlike the other anniversaries in the past, this one finds us in a court room in Gulu. It finds you in clutches, unable to walk by yourself. It finds you before a judge, making an application for you to be released on bail so that you can go for medical treatment. It finds you in physical pain. On such days in the past, we would go to the beach or somewhere across the Atlantic. We would cut cake, have some wine and celebrate with our children. But today here we are. Still not sure if you’ll get your freedom or if you will be taken back to prison.

But let me tell you this. I have never been so proud of you. I am very proud that you are not before this judge because you did anything wrong. Not because you stole public funds or killed a person. You are before the judge because of standing for what you believe in. You have always told me that your dream is to live in a country which works for all citizens. Everyday, you are working towards that. Our troubles these past days are a result of that effort. What I can do is once again promise to support you every step of the way. Not because Iam your wife but also your best friend.

On our wedding day on 27th August 2011, you composed for me the best song I’ve ever listened to ‘For better for worse.’ You promised to be with me through thin and thick, in sickness and in health, in sorrows and joy. I promised you the same. Here we are on that worse bit of the oath. 😏

Happy wedding anniversary my Love; FOR BETTER,FOR WORSE. IN SICKNESS AND IN HEALTH.