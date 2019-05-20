Jail politicians and the rich too, Kenyans cry foul on social media

It has been noted that a Kenyan politician will incite ,do all sort of stuff and even dare the authorities to arrest him but soon as 24 hours are out they will be released under all sorts of dubious excuses begging the question, are jails for other Kenyans ?

Activist Boni Mwangi has laid it down that true Kenyan jails are for poor and mostly innocent people who can’t afford to bribe or hire a lawyer.

“Is there a single corrupt person or even a crooked politician serving time in jail? No. In Kenya’s 54 years history, we don’t send rich crooks and evil politicians to jail,” he explained.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has currently directed police to expedite investigations on the fake gold scandal implicating dubious businessmen and influential government and political leaders after leaked audio surfaced.

Politicians linked to the Matungu killings are now free. The suspects Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, Matungu MP Justus Murunga and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduor were released last night #KTNMorningExpress pic.twitter.com/i9YFqBcqRs — ktn (@KTNKenya) May 20, 2019

Politicians implicated in the murders of villages in Kakamega County were arrested on Friday.

– https://t.co/eRO5dkm7bT — NetworkOfNews Kenya (@NofNews_Kenya) May 20, 2019

A mockery to the security agents on the ground. The Matungu gangs are becoming notorious even on the face of the government. Mungu atulinde atuweke salama na haya makundi haramu. Ameeen — Malik Oyondi Otiende (@Oyondi_Malik) May 20, 2019

In the audio widely shared on social media, a voice many believe is for Senator Moses Wetangula can be heard on in heated telephone conversation with a ‘client’ presumably from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), demanding to know the status of what is believed to be a gold deal.