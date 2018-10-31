Drama: Jacque Maribe Still in Jail, officials delay to sign docs, Itumbi Protests In Court

Dennis Itumbi has staged a drama at Milimani law courts protesting delay of release of his friend and ‘sister’ Jacque Maribe. He says officials from the court registrar and ODPP were taking individuals processing Maribe’s release round circles.

Maribe’s defense team concluded their assignment and the work of processing documents including valuation of land title deeds used as surety, verification of other documents was left to her family and friends since the defense team has moved to another assignment.

“Basically what Itumbi & co are experiencing is the standard procedure, same as what the former Youth Affairs PS Lilian Mbogo Omolo went through despite her alleged relations with the Kenyattas in the Kenyan diaspora. Obado went through the same process so Dennis hasituletee pressure na maTweet hapa”- a court official was overhead protesting upon reading Itumbi’s tweets

Well, the impatience of Itumbi and Maribe is understandable; it’s been a month since she was taken to custody custody!!

THREAD: Interesting events at the Deputy Registrar in the High Court. We completed the bond process for our friend Jacque Maribe at 12pm and till now no progress & she is looking at another night in prison despite being freed by The Court yesterday. Let me tell you of the games — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 31, 2018

Yesterday, the same games were employed. The Deputy Registrar declined to sign the letter commiting documents to land registry and registrar of persons yesterday. We decided to wait for today — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 31, 2018

This morning family and friends reported at the High Court at 7am and the Deputy Registrar signed a letter that was on her desk from last evening at 11am. No problem with that, we can live with that…. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 31, 2018

Problem is after that we were told there is an order that "UPON release the investigating officer and the advocate will take an inventory of house" we argued that is UPON release. So they dropped that line… — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 31, 2018

Next we needed a prosecutor from @ODPP_KE and obviously none was willing to get on record. So we decided to tweet. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 31, 2018