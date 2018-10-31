Kenya Today

Drama: Jacque Maribe Still in Jail, officials delay to sign docs, Itumbi Protests In Court

Dennis Itumbi has staged a drama at Milimani law courts protesting delay of release of his friend and ‘sister’ Jacque Maribe. He says officials from the court registrar and ODPP were taking individuals processing Maribe’s release round circles.

Maribe’s defense team concluded their assignment and the work of processing documents including valuation of land title deeds used as surety, verification of other documents was left to her family and friends since the defense team has moved to another assignment.

“Basically what Itumbi & co are experiencing is the standard procedure, same as what the former Youth Affairs PS Lilian Mbogo Omolo went through despite her alleged relations with the Kenyattas in the Kenyan diaspora. Obado went through the same process so Dennis hasituletee pressure na maTweet hapa”- a court official was overhead protesting upon reading Itumbi’s tweets

Well, the impatience of Itumbi and Maribe is understandable; it’s been a month since she was taken to custody custody!!

