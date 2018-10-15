BREAKING: Jacque Maribe, Jowie Plead Not Guilty In Monica Kimani Murder Case,

Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie have pleaded not guilty to the charge of killing Monica Kiman

Appearing before judge Jessie Lessit, Maribe and Jowie were jointly charged with the murder of Monica Kimani on September 19, 2018.

“Joseph Kuria Irungu and Jacque Maribe at an unknown time at Lamuria Gardens apartments on Kitale Lane, off Denis Pritt Road in Kilimani area within Nairobi County you are jointly charged with the murder of Monica Kimani,” judge Lesiit read out the charge, to which the two pleaded not guilty.

The two have since undergone mental assessment which ascertained that they are fit to stand trial.

Jowie, the main suspect in the case, was arrested on September 24 after police placed him at the scene of the crime.

CCTV footage also showed that he had used Maribe’s car to get to Lamuria Apartments where Monica Kimani was dumped in a bathtub with her throat slit.