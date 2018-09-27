Jacque Maribe Comes Out Of Hiding, Exposes His Fiance Jowi to DCI, As ex-lover Itumbi Cheered her on

Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe resurfaced today after more than 24hours of hiding and presented herself to the police for questioning over the murder of Minica Kimani.

Monica, the 29-year-old businessman was found murdered in her apartment in Kilimani. Her body was in the bathroom with a slit neck.



Ms Maribe presented herself to DCI officers at Kilimani police station today Thursday.

She became a person of interest after her car was allegedly used on the night of Monica’s death and that he lived with the chief suspect Joe Jowi Irungu for three months.

Her fiancé Joseph Irungu who has been arrested in connection to the murder was driving the Toyota Allion.

The vehicle was today dusted by forensic experts in search of any incriminating evidence that will link Jowi to the murder of Monica Kimani

The 28-year-old businessman was found murdered in her apartment in Kilimani. He body was in the bathroom with a slit neck.

Reports indicate that police took her fingerprints to assist in investigations.

George Thiru, a brother to the slain woman revealed that despite having a boyfriend, his sister and the suspect Joe Irungu/Jowi were mutual friends and first met on social media but their friendship only lasted for less than a year (friends with benefits?)

“The two were mutual friends and only met on Facebook and Instagram. There was nothing close; Irungu admired my sister but she did not take it seriously since she had a boyfriend (Yasir Mohammed) who lives in Khartoum,” said Kimani.

George Thiru revealed that he schooled with the suspect at Kenya Polytechnic University in the year 2012 where they studied certificate in food and beverages but has never met him since.



According to the police statement, Irungu alias Joe Jowi spotted three men on a motorcycle while dropping off Maribe at her house.

Irungu then decided to drive back to ask the three men what they were doing.

“He dropped off his wife in the house and drove back to inquire what they were doing and in the process, one drew a pistol and shot him,” part of the police statement read.

Irungu said he was taken to Nairobi West Hospital for treatment.

“The thugs escaped without stealing anything,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, the court ruled that Irungu be remanded at Muthaiga police station for 10 days.

Meanwhile Ms Maribe’s ex-lover Dennis Itumbi seemed to cheer her on to fix Jowi, in an detailed Facebook post, Itumbi confirmed he had spoken to Ms Maribe and she had committed to tell the police all that she knows.

He is Itumbi’s post:



By Dennis Itumbi

Let me comment on the issues facing my good friend Jacque Maribe

I have spoken to her and she will obviously tell her story to the police. She will tell her story.

I have not asked for details, those details belong to detectives am sure she will narrate what she knows and is sure about.

From where I sit Jacque fell in love with a guy that connected with her whole being.

Their love did not start with the proposal. It has been a journey of love and affection.

It is a story of genuine love, at least from the eyes of friends.

We all fall in love with strangers and as we grow in the connection we learn each other.

We learn each other strengths and weaknesses, we draw our boundaries, we try to strengthen each other.

If she does not keep time, you teach her with consentual reward and punishment. If he prefers to throw his socks everywhere you develop a way to end the bachelor thrill with a similar scheme, sometimes it works, sometimes it fails…but love remains and grows from challenge to the next.

We know the drill. Love connects a heart to another, it sets on fire a soul to another human flame.

There is nothing wrong about falling in love and expecting excellence to ooze from the star that twinkles for us even when the night is long gone.

Jacque, in my view is the reflection of a girl next door, who is in love. What perfection and satisfaction to feel like you are a part of another being. To have inner wings that you flap in awesomeness because your emotions are on a high only described by a combination of adjectives.

Maybe love is somehow demonstrated by the soft wind that blows as a beautiful flower blossoms right before your eyes, petal after petal stretching its spectacular innocence to embrace the golden rays of the yellow sun. What brightness!

What is wrong with love? Nothing. Loving someone and offering your entire life, body and spirit to them unconditionally, is the highest form of human sacrifice.

Having spoken to her, I am convinced she will tell her story of love to the police in detail. For like you and me we all have our stories, some more intense than even hers.

As friends, we can only pray for her.

May God, Love and Truth be her guide.

********

To the family of Monica, all I can say, is God strech his hand and comfort you.

I am certain the DCI will provide the answers and whoever committed the crime will certainly face Justice in the fullness of time.

***********

To us all apply that test before your update, stories or comments

1. Is it necessary?

2. Is it true?

3. Is it Kind?

4. Does it add value?

