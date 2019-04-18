Ivy Wangeci, the slain Moi University Student to be buried Today

Ivy Wangeci, the Moi University student who was murdered in Eldoret, will be laid to rest in Mahiga, Nyeri County on Thursday.

According to the family, over 1500 guests are expected at the funeral service.

A night vigil in honour of Wangechi was held on Wednesday night in Nyeri Town with youth calling out violence against women.

The 6th year medical student was hacked to death in broad daylight outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) on April 9.

The suspect Naftali Kinuthia claims that he and Ivy Wangechi were in a relationship and she rejected him.

Kinuthia’s father has since offered an apology to the family of Wangechi but the mother said they are going through a difficult time.

It is alleged that he went to the university armed with an axe and knife in a sack and waited for her at the gate.

The 28-year-old man has since been arraigned at an Eldoret court.

The prosecution requested for more time to detain him as they conclude investigations.

The court directed that he be detained at Nauberi Police Station in Eldoret and be allowed to seek medical attention at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital during the period he is in custody.

He sustained serious injuries after an irate mob lynched him following the killing of Ivy Wangechi.

The matter will be heard on May 30, 2019.