‘Raila is Always Right’ , Disgruntled Co Principals Support Uhuru, Raila Talks After NASA Summit

After a rigorous meeting that lasted for hours in Athi River,disgruntled NASA co principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses wetangula (Ford-kenya) have agreed to support Raila’s move for dialogue with Jubilee.

Speaking at a hotel in Athi River after the meeting, the co principal led by Musalia Mudavadi who spoke on behalf of the rest said they support dialogue but called for more dialogue on pertinent issues like respect for rule of law, equitable distribution of resources and other key issues NASA as a coalition have always advocated for.

The leaders said they will push for the dialogue agenda as NASA summit and also at the respective parties level.

Earlier, the Co Principals had claimed they were not aware of the meeting between the two leaders and cried foul that they were not consulted terming the pact, selfish and of personal interest.