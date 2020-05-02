It’s official, DP Ruto has lost control of Jubilee party, Uhuru allies in charge100%

It is now official, President Uhuru has taken control of the ruling Jubilee Party after kicking out party officials affiliated to DP Ruto and replacing them with his allies despite objections from Ruto
Dr Ruto and his allies have in the past two weeks mounted an aggressive campaign to stop the changes, but the secretariat has gone ahead and confirmed the new appointees, the DP is likely to seek court intervention but from the look of things it will just be a formality.
In an advertisement appearing on Daily Nation newspaper, the secretary general Raphael Tuju, as required by the party constitution, informs the public of the formal appointment of five people whose names appeared in a gazette notice by the Registrar of Parties on April 6, and whom he says will now sit in the party’s National Management Committee.
They include Ms Lucy Nyaguthii Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, former Kitutu Masaba MP Walter Nyambati, Ms Jane Nampaso and Mr James Waweru.
Taking the battle to court is plausible move but chances are high that Camp Ruto will lose, it is obvious that any move Ruto makes is only meant for political messaging, seeking public sympathy and will also keep camp Uhuru busy as Ruto seeks new allies hopes of a collapse of the handshake agreement or at best share spoils as the Handshake alliance will definitely accommodate all the political bigwigs including Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and host of several governors who will be stepping down after serving two mandatory two terms.
It is official, DP Ruto is heading to the opposition benches as he prepares to run against the deadly handshake alliance of Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta. There are high chance that Musalia Mudavadi, Wetangula , Kalonzo, Gideon Moi and Ali Hassan Joho will be the leading dawghs of the Handshake alliance while Camp Ruto will be his Kalenjin politicians and a scattered of other political rejects who may not be accommodated in the handshake alliance like Governor Waititu among others. It will be a very weak opposition.
Comments
Anonymous says
whatever the election thief fraudster does, it prove to the republic of Kenya that a mt kenyas assh*le should not be trusted in any part coalitions.
The fraudster has realised that him time is coming to and end and all that he has been doing in his abyss regimes has been loots and protecting the looters his family and pus*y connection to him.
At the rightful time, the citizens will support the DP and these zombie fraudster with his pimps clowns will come to term that all they’ve looted will be demanded from them in equal measures of soiling the DP.
The DP should not be referred arap mashambe, the mungiki warlord election thief vampire and his family are the thieves of lands and our taxes and national debts. You can remember the ICC case could not take off as that of the DP, cos the election vampire killed all the witness in cold blood and it has been haunting for real to the extent he drinks, smoke weed and confused with the NYS pu*sy kamuthe.
Truth be told that shamely soiling the DP on nothing.
Anonymous says
THE DP is not an ANGEL BY ALL STRETCHES OF IMAGINATION! Kenya is under a total grip of tribal highwaymen who kill for a living!
Anonymous says
”
it is obvious that any move Ruto makes is only meant for political messaging, seeking public sympathy”
Public sympathy from the very Kenyan citizens whose voices and votes in the whole Republic of Kenyan will never count or be respected?? REALY??
Is this what DEMOCRACY IS ALL ABOUT??
The ABOVE ALL LAWS tribal elite thieves who own and control the tribal political parties are in charge of everything, including who must represent the counties, including the silenced population dwelling in those counties!
ELECTIONS IN KENYA ARE shameless and costly MASCARADE shows held to placate the ignorant and controlled Kenyan citizens into thinking that they have a stake in the internationally RIGGED elections when they do not!!
BY THE WAY, WHAT BECAME OF THE HUDUMA NAMBAS?
Anonymous says
The huduma number was the introduction of the devil 666 very chip. All the zombies that forced Kenyan to take the huduma number have been fattened by the loots schemed they executed in their mission of looting our taxes as it’s the mode of operation of these vampire election thief fraudster abyss regime.
Anonymous says
Why does Moses Kuria have so much hatred against Raila? He would blame Raila even for his own sickness! Why wear suits in public yet you reason like a child? The fellow is ever crying. You ask him why, he tells you it’s cos of Raila. Kuria must remember that he made the Jubilee bed. Let him lie comfortably on it.