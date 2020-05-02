It’s official, DP Ruto has lost control of Jubilee party, Uhuru allies in charge100%

It is now official, President Uhuru has taken control of the ruling Jubilee Party after kicking out party officials affiliated to DP Ruto and replacing them with his allies despite objections from Ruto

Dr Ruto and his allies have in the past two weeks mounted an aggressive campaign to stop the changes, but the secretariat has gone ahead and confirmed the new appointees, the DP is likely to seek court intervention but from the look of things it will just be a formality.

In an advertisement appearing on Daily Nation newspaper, the secretary general Raphael Tuju, as required by the party constitution, informs the public of the formal appointment of five people whose names appeared in a gazette notice by the Registrar of Parties on April 6, and whom he says will now sit in the party’s National Management Committee.

They include Ms Lucy Nyaguthii Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, former Kitutu Masaba MP Walter Nyambati, Ms Jane Nampaso and Mr James Waweru.

Taking the battle to court is plausible move but chances are high that Camp Ruto will lose, it is obvious that any move Ruto makes is only meant for political messaging, seeking public sympathy and will also keep camp Uhuru busy as Ruto seeks new allies hopes of a collapse of the handshake agreement or at best share spoils as the Handshake alliance will definitely accommodate all the political bigwigs including Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and host of several governors who will be stepping down after serving two mandatory two terms.

It is official, DP Ruto is heading to the opposition benches as he prepares to run against the deadly handshake alliance of Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta. There are high chance that Musalia Mudavadi, Wetangula , Kalonzo, Gideon Moi and Ali Hassan Joho will be the leading dawghs of the Handshake alliance while Camp Ruto will be his Kalenjin politicians and a scattered of other political rejects who may not be accommodated in the handshake alliance like Governor Waititu among others. It will be a very weak opposition.