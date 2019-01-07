It is Baba, H E Rt Hon Raila Odinga, Kenya’ Supreme Leader BIRTHDAY

By Philip Nyamai

Your seven years in jail did not burn down the flame of freedom in you. The rigging out they subjected you to in 2007, 2013 and 2017 did not stop you from bouncing back and remaining true to Kenya’s course. Many have betrayed you but you have not taken the revenge direction.

Thank you the Father of democracy. Thank you the Father of devolution, Kenyans are now enjoying its fruits. Thank you for standing firm for Kenya and for the rule of law.

Some day we will tell generation to come that we were lucky to have lived with you, the great man of all times. As a country, Africa and the world yonder, we are greatly indebted to you Sir.

Happy birthday Babake Fidel, Rosemary, Junior and Winnie.