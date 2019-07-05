Isaac Ruto, Hon. Gideon Koskei visits ailing Gov. Laboso in India

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto and Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei on Thursday visited ailing Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso in India.

Ruto and Koskei shared a light moment with the county boss as they wished her quick recovery following her admission.

Laboso was recently transferred to India from a London hospital for further treatment.

In an interview with Nation, Ruto asked Kenyans to pray for Laboso to recover quickly so that she can come back and continue with her work.

Ruto, who is plotting to stage a political comeback in 2022, said he is ready to stand with Laboso during this moment of trial.

“Dr Laboso requires everyone’s support and prayers at this time. We are going to offer much needed moral support. We wish her a quick recovery,” Mr Ruto said.

Deputy governor Hillary Barchok has also traveled to India to check on her.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu, Chief Justice David Maraga and his wife Yucabeth, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and Konoin MP Brighton Yegon, are among leaders who have visited Laboso since she was hospitalised abroad.

The county government has revealed that she could soon be discharged from hospital after responding positively.