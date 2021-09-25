Is Uhuru committed to Raila Presidency? is there a plan to deceive Baba?

If there was a plan to deceive, con, delude, and bamboozle Baba for the sake of peace, only three people would have known it. Uhuru, Ruto, and Mama Ngina.

If you want to know that there is a problem, ask for evidential support to demonstrate Uhuru’s commitment to the Baba Presidency.

In the meantime, let a sober critical thinker respond to this:

1. Raila takes Uhuru to Nyanza 6 times. Uhuru never takes Raila to Central even once.

2. Uhuru loses by-elections he should win if he is to demonstrate his strength in his support for Baba.

3. Uhuru allows BBI to sink when we all know he has the potential to see it through. Raila ends up with egg on his face as Uhuru pretends to be helpless.

4. Suddenly, key members of the deep state are in cahoots with Hustler’s people. Kibicho is now with the Ngiricis. This is a reality.

5. Even staunch Uhuru backers who were trash-talking have slowly but surely pivoted to the wheelbarrow. Gov. Waiguru is the one example you can’t miss.

6. Uhuru’s closest friend, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, is now abusing Uhuru calling him a dictator. He is enjoying a wheelbarrow ride.

7. Instead of Uhuru focusing on bringing votes to Raila from his rebellious Mt. Kenya, he has tried to lobby Kamba and Luhya votes. You start with bringing in your share before you start reminding others. The State House meetings yielded nothing… because they were designed to yield that.

8. Jubilee has been left to die even with the talk of a merger. Tuju is the pawn in the game used to deliver vapourish pronouncements that bear nothing.

9. The Deep State helped open the Kalonzo Musyoka Centre that has enlarged Musyoka’s head. You don’t give strength to team A if you want team B to beat A in a match. It is illogical.

10. The State has kept Raila running around doing basically nothing. They have given Ruto all the space to campaign while fooling Baba’s people that they are squeezing Ruto’s balls.

Evidence: Ruto’s meetings are ongoing, attended very well by multitudes, and his Karen meetups are more successful than ever. By the way no other candidate is holding serious vote-hunting events except Ruto.

The nonsensical gimmicks such as Harun Aydin, security change, and harassment by Matiang’i were blinders. They achieved nothing in weakening or slowing down Ruto.

So, who is fooling who?

By ONCHARI O