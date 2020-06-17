Is Dr. EZEKIEL MUTUA the next Machakos governor?

By the Banana Peddler

I don’t know him socially but I have a feeling Kenya Films and Classification Board boss Dr. Ezekiel Mutua can make a great leader if elected.

I also don’t know where he comes from but if this man decides to vie for MP or governor, kindly vote him.

Being the man of impeccable character he is, Mutua has exhibited unique leadership characteristics than many of our elected leaders are bankrupt of.

Ezekiel shares traits with Oparanya and Kivutha Kibwana.

I have a feeling if elected governor, he can do better than CHONI NYAGARAMA, ANYANGA NYONG’O, CYPRYAN AWITI and CORNEL RASANGA combined.