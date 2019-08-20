Intersex persons to be included in 2019 census exercise

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and other protagonists on Tuesday launched the first-ever census count for intersex persons in Kenya.

In a series of tweets, the senator said that intersex persons have been sidelined for many years, and called for their recognition in the country.

“This is historic due to the strong belief in the binary sex categorization of male and female as we know it. Intersex persons are born in between and the two sexes have never been recognised under the law,” he said.

Mwaura who is an ambassador and champion of the rights of intersex persons in Kenya noted that the push for their recognition started some years back.

He revealed that he had started interacting with intersex persons in the country in 2015.

He also revealed that he had consulted different stakeholders after which a report supporting their recognition was generated.

Mwaura, who has been vocal on matters of national interest, also said that he contacted the then-Attorney General, Prof Githu Muigai over the matter.

“A report was then generated that called upon the govt to ensure that intersex persons were counted and that measures were put in place for their full recognition. It’s out of this that the Attorney General, Prof Githu Muigai set up a task force whose report made further guidelines,” he said.

The lawmaker further noted that he has two Bills in the Senate seeking to amend the registration of births and civil registration to include intersex persons.

He called upon his colleagues to pass the Bills and urged intersex persons to speak out noting that it was their time to be visible.