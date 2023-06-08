By Lydia Wanjiru via instagram

PERSONAL⚠️

Sometimes I feel like calling my relatives to ask them if treating me like an outsider, like a loser, like a shame, like inhuman, like a disease… was worth it!

You literally could have taken me to the same schools as your children, you could have given me the same medical attention, you could have punished me the same way you punished them, you could have bought me a few new clothes instead of giving me your worn out ones once in a while, you could have bought me panties instead of me waiting for your children to forget theirs at grandmother’s house so that I could get something to hold a sanitary towel that your house maids used to share with me since you didn’t care if my transition to teenage needed equal prepping like that of your children.

I could have slept in abit during school holidays since I was also in boarding school but no, I had to wake up at 5 to clean an 8 bedroom house, scrub the compound with a pipe of water and then cook your children a buffet breakfast that you had to count every egg, bacon and sausage because a parentless and worthless girl like me doesn’t deserve such rich people’s delicacies. And my hair? No since a roof over my head had taken up all the budget, best option was to shave me as your children asked me to oil their relaxed and braided heads.

I could go on all day and night but my only question is, WHY DID YOU AGREE TO TAKE ME IN AS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY ON MY MOTHER’S DEATH BED and ended up doing the complete opposite?

You could have easily said no or take me to my other relatives if the responsibility was too big than you had anticipated. But, no, you wanted to look like the “saviors” of the community that helps orphans all around and maintain “THE FAMILY NAME”

Yet after all this you now say that I cut you off after you raised me, educated me and then I came to Nairobi. How about you let your university educated children come stay in Nairobi WITHOUT YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT and see if f they can survive a week.

You keep claiming that I have never come back to say thank you for raising me 🤦‍♀️. THANK YOU? Have you any idea how much therapy costs to undo the work you did for 11yrs? God will punish YOU!!!!