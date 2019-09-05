Inside Raila’s magnet of real powers

By Milton Were

Police manning a traffic roadblock along Eldoret-Nakuru highway were on Thursday morning forced to eat a humble pie after encountering rather unexpected ‘clients’.

It is reported that the officers tried to stop a vehicle at Eveready junction, but the occupants of the sleek car refused to stop leading to a cat and mouse chase.

The police had reportedly received an intelligence report that the occupants were armed and dangerous.

With a back up of some boda boda riders, police finally managed to stop the car at KFA roundabout after one of the officers deflated the vehicle’s front wheels.

This prompted a fierce exchange of words after the guards got out of the vehicle.

Fearing for a major confrontation, the occupants were prompted to withdraw their identity cards indicating that they were security details of former PM, Raila Odinga, and were headed to the capital for an event.

Nakuru Police in cat and mouse chase with Raila security guards

The police had reportedly received intelligence report that the occupants were armed and dangerous.

Upon learning of their identity, the already infuriated boda boda riders started singing “Baabaaa Baabaa” as the officers desperately looked for a portable car tyre inflator.

The two later proceeded with their journey after they successfully had their tyre changed.

The AU Special Envoy for Infrastructure has become the magnet of real power, leaving friends and foe baffled on his actual position in the country’s power matrix.

Already, some cabinet ministers and powerful individuals in Uhuru’s government are trooping Raila’s Capitol Hill office, briefing him on current developments and for consultations.