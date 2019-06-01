Inooro FM grounded as top presenters join Kameme FM, Royal Media radio empire crumbling fast

Kameme FM Kenyas number one kikuyu vernacular radio station raids Inooro fm and gets the duo of man simo and kata to its great talent stable.

Man Simo and Kata will be hosting the drive show. Funs across the country are excited about the move that will enable them listen to the exciting duo on Kameme Fm.

This comes a day after former ICC indictee Journalist Joshua Sang appointed as head of Radio at Mediamax and will henceforth be the boss of the fast rising Emo radio with huge following in Rift Valley. Sang will take over the morning show as the lead presenter and will also be the overall deputy program controller.

Mr Sang is one of Kenya’s most successful radio presenters in the league of Maina Kageni, Cess Mutungi and Vincent Ateya. He was head of Radio at KASS FM before he was dramatically accused of fueling ethnic tension in 2007.

Early last Month Mediamax Network Limited also launched a new Giriama Station,Msenangu Fm,that has now taken over in coastal region heading Kaya FM.

The Company is also expected to Launch more radio station in Luo Kisii and Luhya language soon,before K24 Tv relaunch