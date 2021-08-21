Infinix Launches Powerful Limited Edition Sauti Sol-Infinix Note 10 Pro Phone

Infinix is delighted to announce the release of their Limited Edition Sauti Sol Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone, paying homage to the brand ambassadors Sauti Sol. The phone is a customized version of their Note series that rolled out in June 2021.



It is a representation of the collaboration between Infinix and Sauti Sol in promoting diversity and inclusivity in every aspect. The smartphone is the embodiment of what young people can achieve regardless of the challenges they face along the way. A true vision of the partnership between Infinix and Sauti Sol which is aimed at creating a transformative model of technology companies working with the creative industry.



With its sleek design and unique features, the Limited Edition Sauti Sol Infinix Note 10 pro manages to creatively bring together Sauti Sol’s artistic flare and Infinix’s innovative technology. A bold and unparalleled move by both brands, a powerful display that indeed The Future Is Now.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro Sauti Sol edition 128+8 is available at selected outlets https://bit.ly/3mjvEKM and online on Xpark here https://bit.ly/2SautiSolNote10 for Ksh 25,999.

About Sauti Sol:

Sauti Sol are a Kenyan afro-pop band formed in Nairobi, Kenya by vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano and Savara Mudigi in 2005.Initially an Acappella group, guitarist Polycarp Otieno joined before they named themselves Sauti Sol. The band has had several successful tours in Africa and Europe, topped Kenyan charts and gained international attention with shows in Europe and the US, as well as television appearances and various accolades and nominations. The band has also received both local and international accolades, including at the Grammy Awards, the MTV Europe Music Awards and the BET Awards to name a few.