Infinix today announces its new collaboration with HARMAN’s legendary audio and technology brand JBL, to bring Sound by JBL audio excellence to the next generation of their highly-regarded NOTE Series.

At Infinix, the user experience is a top priority, and sound quality plays a fundamental role in that experience. Together with the 75-year legacy of acoustic quality and expertise that the brand is renowned for, the upcoming release of the NOTE Series will be enhanced by the Sound by JBL tuning along with the latest innovations from Infinix.

Users can look forward to an upgraded audio experience in the next generation of Infinix’s NOTE

Series, thanks to this exciting new collaboration with JBL. Stay tuned for more information on the

release date and features of the new series.

“We’re incredibly excited about our collaboration with the JBL brand here at Infinix. Our hardware

expertise combined with JBL’s acoustic technology means we can provide an enhanced audio

experience to customers worldwide. With a device that delivers upgraded sound quality, we’re

confident we’re in exceeding users’ expectations.” – Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix.

Integrated with JBL Tech

When building the NOTE Series, Infinix collaborated closely with JBL engineers to optimize the

software system of their new generation NOTE Series. The software processing within the Note series was tuned to deliver JBL’s signature sound that ensures well-balanced mid-tones as well as rich bass, along with high-quality and faithful sound reproduction.

Incorporating advanced audio processing engineered and perfected by JBL, the new Note Serieswith Sound by JBL will deliver enhanced audio with distortion-free volume, deeper bass and JBL’ssignature sound that users will enjoy, especially when listening to music or watching videos. Thistechnological breakthrough demonstrates Infinix and JBL’s commitment to providing innovativeproducts with superior sound quality.

“The JBL brand is all about delivering the fullest sound experience, and we are therefore extremely

proud to collaborate with the Infinix team to deliver superior audio through Sound by JBL. Rooted

in a shared passion for sound, we know the Infinix team is committed to audio excellence in their

mobile devices, and we will continue to work together bringing upgraded sound quality to more

consumers as we look forward to deepening our cooperation with Infinix for more product

development.” – Roumu Hu, Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN Embedded Audio.

Availability

Infinix intends to introduce this new technology in their upcoming phone models, starting with the

next release of the NOTE series. The launch is scheduled for May, so customers can look forward

to experiencing the enhanced sound quality of this innovative technology very soon.