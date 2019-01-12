Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

..in Kisumu DP Ruto was humiliated as CS Rachel Omamo delivered Uhuru’s speech instead of DP

Leave a Comment

DP Ruto suffered a serious humiliation in the hands of statehouse operatives who ordered Defence CS Rachel Omamo to read President Uhuru’s speech installation of Most Rev Philip Anyolo as Archbishop of Kisumu Archdiocese. It was embarrassing that DP Ruto was forced to invite the CS to read the speech

A serious breach of protocol that was meant to embarrass His Excellence the deputy President William Ruto. Whereas many who were present dont like him it is important that the office of the Deputy presidency is respected.

When Raila finished addressing the congregation, he rightfully invited Ruto. Ruto would thereafter invite Amb. R. Omamo to read President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech!

Assuming State House was not aware of Ruto’s trip to the function, the programme should have changed immediately when the DP showed up.


Something isn’t right…. It must be fixed… Perhaps Msando and Jacob Juma ghosts are overworking!… Si the other day Moses Kuria was scolded by the man he defended to death. ☺

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies