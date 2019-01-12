..in Kisumu DP Ruto was humiliated as CS Rachel Omamo delivered Uhuru’s speech instead of DP

DP Ruto suffered a serious humiliation in the hands of statehouse operatives who ordered Defence CS Rachel Omamo to read President Uhuru’s speech installation of Most Rev Philip Anyolo as Archbishop of Kisumu Archdiocese. It was embarrassing that DP Ruto was forced to invite the CS to read the speech

A serious breach of protocol that was meant to embarrass His Excellence the deputy President William Ruto. Whereas many who were present dont like him it is important that the office of the Deputy presidency is respected.

When Raila finished addressing the congregation, he rightfully invited Ruto. Ruto would thereafter invite Amb. R. Omamo to read President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech!

Assuming State House was not aware of Ruto’s trip to the function, the programme should have changed immediately when the DP showed up.

#BishopAnyoloInnauguration..Interesting matters…, HE Raila invites DP Ruto to Speak, the DP Speaks & invites CS Rachael Omamo to deliver HE Uhuru’s Speech…., would have sworn the work of a Deputy is to Deputise🤔🤔🤔… — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) January 12, 2019



Something isn’t right…. It must be fixed… Perhaps Msando and Jacob Juma ghosts are overworking!… Si the other day Moses Kuria was scolded by the man he defended to death. ☺

Serious breach of protocol, Snr. It is incumbent upon the Deputy President, while present in a function, to represent or rather read, the President's speech should the latter be absent. This notwithstanding the fact that State Hse might not have been aware about DP's attendance. — Silas Jakakimba (@silasjakakimba) January 12, 2019

Something is a miss in Jubilee! You cannot send a CS with your report yet your deputy is also attending the same function. Now I agree there's a cold war between the two. — Anne (@AnneAloo1) January 12, 2019

Nah! mheshimiwa, the PR camaraderie was done with long time ago. Its now defiance all through. Time to show some claws. — jack (@jack33809528) January 12, 2019

Raila, played agood host to the DP but the Dp played politics and a dirty one for that matter. Tenda wema nenda zako spirit — Ken O Ombogo (@KOmbogo) January 12, 2019