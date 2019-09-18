Imran will win the Kibra parliamentary seat- Hon. Junet Mohammed

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Elections Junet Mohammed has expressed confidence that the party will succeed in its bid to retain the Kibra parliamentary seat.

The seat has been empty since July, following the death of former MP Ken Okoth, with the by-election to fill the vacancy set for November 7.

The Suna East MP said that the party has complete trust in its candidate Imran Okoth, adding that the bloc has assembled a good tragedy to realize a victory.

He said that it’s only through Imran, brother to Ken, that the ongoing job will be concluded, saying that his election will result in a continuity if what Ken had initiated during his tenure.

According to Junet, development projects in health, youth and women empowerment and international linkages are guaranteed to the people of Kibra with Imran in office.

“The program the late Hon. Ken Okoth set in motion will not be derailed. In Imran Okoth we have a continuity of all the development projects in health, education, women and youth empowerment and international linkages,” he added.

Imran is likely to face off with among others, McDonald Mariga of Jubilee, Eliud Owalo of Amani National Congress (ANC) and Khamisi Butichi of the Ford Kenya party.