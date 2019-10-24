Imran Okoth will win Kibra seat by 10 a.m- COTU S.G Francis Atwoli

Flamboyant Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has thrown cold water on the candidature of Jubilee man McDonald Mariga and predicted a landslide victory for ODM candidate Imran Okoth.

According to Atwoli, the Kibra by-election slated for Thursday, November 7, will see Imran clinch the hotly contested seat by as early as 10am.

During an interview on Wednesday, October 23, with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, the trade unionist described the heavily funded Jubilee Party campaigns for Mariga as an undertaking destined for doom and a waste of resources.

“By 10am, I tell you, Imran will be the MP for Kibra. You can take that to the bank. I am a just man of God…I don’t lie and I have never predicted something and it never came to pass. You can spend on the wrong horse that can not win…or from a wrong party that can not win in that particular area. I do not belong to ODM, ANC or any other party that has a candidate in Kibra, I am in KANU,” Atwoli said when he was tasked with giving his opinion on Kibra mini poll.

Imran’s victory, Atwoli said will be courtesy of the wide support and membership the Raila Odinga led ODM Party enjoys in Kibra. He further took a swipe at leaders castigating Raila for claiming that Kibra Constituency was his political bedroom.

“Kenyan masses are are guided, even him. If he is not politically guided, he is socially guided. Imran will be Kibra MP by 10am,” Atwoli responded to a tweep who challenged him stating that people of Kibra will vote in the MP of their choice without being influenced by factors like popularity of the party fronting them.

ALSO READ: 10 Shocking Facts About King Mswati III

Among things the COTU boss said he had predicted and came true was the victory of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during the 2017 General Election.

Atwoli also claimed to have predicted a time when the country will be immersed in a deep debate for constitutional change that will end the system of winner takes it all during elections by expanding the Executive.

“Now we are all talking about the Building Bridges initiative. Recommendations will be passed either by Parliament or through a referendum in 2020,” he said.

He also said that in January 2018, he challenged both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila to forget about their egos and make peace with each other for the country to be able to enjoy peace. This, he said gave fourth to the March 9, 2018 handshake between the two leaders.