Impunity! Nyamira County to spend 379Million on Gym and Offices for MCAs

Nyamira County Assembly is to spend Ksh.379M to build a modern block that will host offices for MCAs and other facilities.

According to Speaker Moffat Teya, the other facilities include a modern restaurant, barber shop, salon and gym.

“The construction will be a relief to the county assembly members who have had to go the neighbouring Kisii County to get those services,” he said.

Another Ksh.2million is to be used to carpet and sound proof the offices of the Nyamira County Assembly Clerk, Deputy Speaker as well as that of the Majority and Minority Leaders, he added.

On Monday, the Speaker officially handed over the site for construction but did not disclose the name of the contractor.

In August last year, it was feared that Nyamira County Assembly would face a financial crisis following the nomination of extra MCAs.

They had been selected to meet the requirement for gender balance as stipulated in the Constitution.

According to local media reports, it later emerged that one of them had already been nominated in the neighboring Migori County.