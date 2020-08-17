IMPUNITY: CS Matiangi refuses to appear before senate to explain shameful arrest of 3 senators

Interior CS Fred Matiangi has flashed a middle finger to the Senate by refusing to appear on short notice in the Senate Security Committee that wanted to know why police laid siege in the homes of Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala, Bomet senator Dr Langat and Samburu senator Hon Lelegwe.

Senator Langat surrendered and was arrested at his Nyayo Estate home in Nairobi before being taken to the Embakasi Police Station where he is presently being questioned in the presence of his lawyer and LSK President Nelson Havi.

Senator Lelegwe, according to colleagues who spoke on the floor of the Senate on Monday, was arrested while on his way to the House and taken to Samburu for questioning.

Police officers had for the better part of Sunday night and Monday morning camped outside the homes of Senator Langat and his Kakamega counterpart Cleophas Malala.

Senate was forced to adjourn morning sittings to allow the Senate security committee to invite the Interior CS Fred Matiangi to explain why the three senators where being harassed by Police in complete violation of the constitution