Impeach Ruto to create space for me, Babu Owino tells fans on live radio station

Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino now says he will not stop at his current level and has bigger dreams for the future, including gubernatorial ambitions for 2022.

Speaking on Milele FM’s Kivumbi show on Tuesday morning, the MP noted that he would also not mind jumping all the way to the deputy president post, which is currently being held by William Ruto.

This was after a listener called to praise him for doing a good job in Embakasi, saying that the nation would be better off with him as the DP.

In response, Owino proposed the impeachment of Ruto.

“Asante kwa kuniamini lakini pia tunaweza kumuimpeach Ruto ili niwekwe hapo (thanks for believing in me, we can impeach Ruto to create space for me),” he said.

He also went ahead to endorse his 2022 plans, saying that he has done a lot for the people of Embakasi and now believes that he should extend the same to the entire county.

“Tumejenga mabarabara, tumeleta maji, tumewapa kina mama mikopo. Si vyema kujisifu lakini lazima nijisifu mwanzo ndipo wengine pia wanisifu (we have initiated a lot of projects such as roads, water, women loans. It’s not good to blow one’s own trumpet but I have to praise myself for others to praise me),” he said.

At the same time, he hailed Governor Mike Sonko for their close collaboration in serving residents of Nairobi.