I’m ready for probe but not by biased EACC – Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says he is not above the law and is open to being investigated by any government agency but not the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission and it’s director of Investigations, Abdi Muhamud whom he accuses of bias.

Sonko, through lawyer Cecil Miller, told Justice James Makau that he is still getting numerous summons from the EACC and Mohamud, even after filing a case against the them.

“The petitioner (Governor Sonko) is not saying he is above the law but pending hearing and determination of this matter, EACC and Mohamud should be barred from investigating him.”

He added: “The petitioner is ready to be investigated by any other competent body as is willing to respond to any summons.”

Lawyer Miller told the court that Sonko will continue to suffer prejudice unless the orders sought are granted.

He told the court that Governor Sonko will be prejudiced because he is pursuing the investigation of Mohamud over the grabbing of land in Mugoya Estate in South C and the acquisition of Integrity Centre in which Mohamud is involved.r

Lawyer Miller also sought time from the court to allow him file responses to an application by the EACC and Mohamud to have the petition transferred to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court.

Justice Makau is expected to rule on the application seeking to bar the EACC and Mohamud for blocking any probe pending the case and whether the case should be send to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court at midday on November 21, 2019.

