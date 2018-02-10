I’m Not Afraid of Treason Charges, Raila Tells Uhuru, says NRM Is Now Stronger

NASA leader Raila Odinga has said he is ready to be charged with treason and will not tire to fight for electoral justice.

Raila said the Jubilee government has panicked because of the formation of National Resistance Movement.

He said the NRM is an idea whose time has come.

“We are yet to register National Resistance Movement, how do you ban something that doesn’t exist, they (Jubilee) have panicked,” he said.

Raila was speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County when he addressed mourners at the burial of Justus Etale father to ODM Director of communication Philip Etale.

“I don’t fear to be charged with treason because in 1982 I survived,” he said.

The NASA leaders said the push for electoral justice will not stop until justice is done.

Raila said Miguna Miguna is a Kenyan born in Ahero and they will fight to bring him back after he was forcefully deported to Canada.

Miguna’s troubles began when he stamped documents used for Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s self-inauguration as the people’s president at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on January 30.