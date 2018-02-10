I’m Not Afraid of Treason Charges, Raila Tells Uhuru, says NRM Is Now Stronger

NASA leader Raila Odinga has said he is ready to be charged with treason and will not tire to fight for electoral justice.
Raila said the Jubilee government has panicked because of the formation of National Resistance Movement.
He said the NRM is an idea whose time has come.
“We are yet to register National Resistance Movement, how do you ban something that doesn’t exist, they (Jubilee) have panicked,” he said.
Raila was speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County when he addressed mourners at the burial of Justus Etale father to ODM Director of communication Philip Etale.
“I don’t fear to be charged with treason because in 1982 I survived,” he said.
The NASA leaders said the push for electoral justice will not stop until justice is done.
Raila said Miguna Miguna is a Kenyan born in Ahero and they will fight to bring him back after he was forcefully deported to Canada.
Miguna’s troubles began when he stamped documents used for Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s self-inauguration as the people’s president at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on January 30.
Comments
mimi says
ur just a trash useless loser gava will never bother u.Kenyans are busy minding their business . ur just entertaining ur fellows shallow thinkers jaruos with ur nonsense comedy’s
Anonymous says
jaruos
Prosila says
Go to hell
concerned Kenyan says
Any unbiased person can read Raila’s thinking…, he is a desperate character whose prime days are long gone but doesn’t want to let it go. Likewise some of key leaders from Luo Nyanza and other NASA follower thrives on Odinga.. Look at the key leaders behind him: Kalonzo, Wetngula, Orengo, Junett, Joho Mdvd, Muthama and Ndii. This group is composed of old leaders who failed to mount to anything during their era but now they miss the coky jar to fund their ways of life. At the same time, they CAN NOT survive on their own, so they just hang on Rao for their survival.
The second group is composed of people who are making money out the old man. This group is led by Orengo, Omolo and the likes. . This group will do anything to keep the cash machine rolling as long as there is money to syphon.
The third group is the young poor and jobless who have nothing to lose and will follow BABA to fiction Canaan. This group is used for mass protests whenever needed. Through desperation, this group is exploited and used at no cost. They will die for Baba’s course without question or any logical reason.
noma says
in this country we focus on people not bad and good system. it took time to realise we needed to boycot products from campanies that support bad system. we are desperate now reacting out of anger and hunger.but have not yet gotten in the hole. one day tutaheshimiana.
Erick says
For internships and scholarships visit http://www.kazilink.com follow on fb & twitter @kazilink254 for updates.