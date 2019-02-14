I’ll come back in April, Miguna dares Uhuru

Controversial lawyer Miguna miguna has vowed to come back to Kenya in April after his long year forced exile in Canada.

Miguna who swore to Raila as the people’s president has been on the edge throwing tantrums to the country’s leadership for a long time now.

Last year, Miguna was forced into exile after a controversial swearing in which he said that the Jubilee regime was not elected but rather rigged the August election in 2017.

Miguna has over time criticized corruption and bad governance in the country.

When asked about Miguna, Raila said he can’t talk about someone whose work is to abuse him all the time.

Raila claimed that he tried to

Miguna is currently in Canada.

