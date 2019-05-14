Ignore senate summons at your own risk, PAC tells governors

The PAC Chairman Moses Kajwang’ and Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko accused CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya of inciting governors not to appear before Senate over audit queries.

Speaking at Wakula Secondary School during a fundraiser on Mafangano Island over the weekend, Kajwang’ said the CoG is a stranger in auditing public funds.

Oparanya recently threatened that governors will not attend the summons over allegations that the auditor General’s reports on county expenditure were marred by errors.

The reports in question are for the 2017/2018 financial year.

“I am telling Oparanya to stop inciting governors, the CoG has no mandate in auditing public funds,” Kajwang’ said.

The Homa Bay Senator warned that any governor who fails to appear before the Senate will carry their own cross.

“Let any governor not be misled by Oparanya by failing to appear before the Senate. They will suffer the consequences,” he said.

Kajwang’ said the Senate was committed to pushing for increase in budgetary allocations to county governments.

He, however, said governors must prove to Kenyans that they are capable to account for the little money their counties are currently getting.

Ayacko called for a lifestyle audit on governors and county officials.

“Corruption is embedded in counties hence lifestyle audit will ensure wise expenditure of public funds,” Ayacko said.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti is expected to appear before the Senate today after his Migori counterpart Okoth Obado was grilled yesterday.

James Ongwae (Kisii) will appear on Wednesday while Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) is expected to appear on Friday.