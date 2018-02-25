“Ignore Me At Your Own Risk” – Miguna Warns Raila (Watch Video)

NRM General Miguna Miguna has warned NASA leader Raila Odinga against ignoring his advice.
Speaking to one of American TV station, Miguna said he saved Raila from political oblivion.
He added that were it not for him, Raila political career would have been thrown into an historical dustbin..
Comments
Anonymous says
THE RULERS GENERATING DEBT AFTER DEBT! WHO IS
Anonymous says
IT LOOKS LIKE YOU LOATHE MY OPINION? WHY IS THAT WHEN KENYAN RESOURCES AND IT CITIZENS ARE BEING SOLD TO FOREIGN LENDERS AND SHORT CHANGED?? WHY CAN’T THAT BE DISCUSSED HERE???
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
As long as you compromise knowledge in your field of expertise you cease to be a professional.
Anonymous says
TV PERSONALITIES WORK FOR OLIGARCHS WHO ARE IN CONTROL OF KENYANS CITIZENS AND THE KENYAN NATIONAL RESOURCES! THAT IS HOW THEY EARN THEIR LIVELIHOODS. THAT MEANS, THEY MUST CONVEY THEIR BOSSES’ VIEW OF WHAT MUST HAPPEN!
KENYA IS CONTROLLED BY FOREIGN OLIGARCHS aka “INVESTORS” ASSISTED BY LOCAL OLIGARCHS (KENYAN GOVERNMENT)
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/deadly-rule-oligarchs/
Anonymous says
Rao and ohuru will work jointly to control influence of the general.